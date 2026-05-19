Thomas Massie Loses to Trump-Backed Candidate in Most Expensive House Primary Ever

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) lost his reelection bid to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who earned President Donald Trump’s endorsement amid Massie and Trump’s growing feud.

The Associated Press called Massie’s race on Tuesday night as the congressman sat at approximately 46%, or 38,000 votes, compared to Gallrein’s 55%, or 46,000 votes. The race was called with approximately 74% of the vote counted for the state’s fourth district. Massie has served seven terms since 2012.

Massie’s primary race will go down as the most expensive primary House race on record amid the congressman’s growing feud with President Trump. The congressman publicly broke with the president on multiple issues, including the release of files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump fired off his first tweet in months (typically choosing to post on Truth Social) on Tuesday in another attack on Massie.

“Horrible Congressman Thomas Massie put out an old Endorsement, from many years ago, of him by me long before I found out that he was the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country. I endorsed Ed Gallrein, a true American Patriot, which Massie knows full well, so the statement that he put out is fraudulent, just like HE is fraudulent,” the president wrote. “WITHDRAW YOUR FAKE STATEMENT, MASSIE, RIGHT NOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Even Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made his way to Kentucky to campaign against Massie.

“At some point, being against everything becomes an excuse for accomplishing nothing. At some point, constant obstruction is not leadership. It’s just commentary. It’s obstruction. President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point,” Hegseth said about the congressman.

Massie argued before the primary election that pro-Israel lobbyists were partly behind the expensive campaign to remove him and called them “desperate.”

“You can tell that I’m ahead in the polls and they’re desperate,” Massie said on Sunday. “That’s why they’re sending the Secretary of War to my district tomorrow. That’s why the president’s losing sleep and tweeting about this. That’s why AIPAC has dumped another $3 million into my race this weekend — is because they’re panicked, and they really haven’t been able to gain a lead in this race.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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