Google, Apple Block Voting App for Russian Opposition Party on Election Day

Apple and Google removed an application for Russia’s opposition party from their online stores on Friday, just hours before the country’s voters headed to the polls.

The “Navalny” app, created by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aimed to help voters determine which candidates in the country’s 225 electoral districts were most likely to defeat those affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.

“We want as many non-Kremlin-approved politicians as possible to end up in Parliaments, including regional ones,” co-creator Ruslan Shaveddinov said in an interview last month. “This, at any rate, creates turbulence in the system, which is very, very important to us.”

The two tech companies foiled the plan on Friday as Russians headed to the polls, preventing users from downloading the app on their Apple or Android devices. Those who had already downloaded it were prevented from loading new updates.

Can’t wait for @apple and @google‘s reactions when the Kremlin bans *them* in Russia (because that’s coming). — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) September 17, 2021

“Russia … tried everything to get the app pulled,” Natalia Krapiva, tech legal counsel for the internet freedom group Access Now who had been assisting with the app, wrote on Twitter. “A spurious trademark lawsuit, legal threats… Google and Apple knew exactly what was going on.”

Krapiva also provided a screenshot of a message Apple sent to the app developers, which cited the company’s prohibition on apps “that solicit, promote, or encourage criminal or clearly reckless behavior.”

“Worse: after pulling the real voting guide app, Apple is *keeping* impostor apps,” Krapiva added. “Clearly, Apple and Google took this decision under pressure. But the companies owe the Russian people an explanation. I can’t believe I need to say this but even in Russia, voting is not criminal behavior.”

Apple removed its Private Relay feature the same day, which acts as a virtual protocol network by allowing users to anonymize their internet addresses and enabling them to access apps prohibited in their region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the companies for their actions. “They have met the lawful demands,” Peskov said in a statement from Moscow. “This application is prohibited in the territory of our country. Both platforms received relevant notices, and it seems they have made the decision consistent with the letter and the spirit of the law.”

Russia began the first of three days of voting on Friday for the State Duma, its lower house of parliament. Putin is looking for a definitive win ahead of the 2024 presidential election, when he is expected to seek a fifth term as president.

