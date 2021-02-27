Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who spoke at a white nationalist conference in Orlando, Florida on Friday night, appeared on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday morning.

The congressman, who was the keynote speaker at white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes’ “America First Political Action Conference” (AFPAC), hours later spoke on a panel at the more mainstream CPAC gathering alongside CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp’s wife, Mercedes Schlapp.

Fuentes’ conference, AFPAC, is a far-right gathering aimed at rivaling CPAC due to Fuentes’ “groyper army” believing CPAC isn’t right-wing enough.

The panel on which Gosar appeared Saturday morning also featured Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former United States Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau.

Gosar, in a muddled attempt to distance himself from the white nationalist event he spoke at on Friday night, said he denounces “white racism” on Saturday morning.

Rep. Gosar begins his CPAC talk by attempting to distance himself from white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ AFPAC conference, where he spoke last night. pic.twitter.com/1JNgIowY5A — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2021

“Before I get to that, I want to tell you, I denounce when we talk about white racism. That’s not appropriate,” the congressman stated on CPAC’s stage in response to a question asked by Schlapp.

After Gosar’s brief remarks, Landau offered a confused and awkward clap for Gosar.

CPAC communications director Ian Walters didn’t return Mediaite’s request for comment on the matter.

Yet, this isn’t the first time CPAC has allowed those who support white nationalist Nick Fuentes to be at their gathering. One of Fuentes’ followers, Jaden McNeil, who is best known for posting racist jokes online about George Floyd, was welcomed at CPAC before he was apparently kicked out on Friday. And one of CPAC’s “participating sponsors” was also sponsoring Fuentes’ event.

Follow the author on Twitter (@ztpetrizzo).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]