Gov. Brian Kemp Shuts Down Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Death of Daughter’s Boyfriend, Says His Family Is Being Harassed

Gov. Brian Kemp (GA-R) shut down the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of his daughter’s boyfriend and called for an end to misinformation regarding the 2020 election.

The governor added that his family has been incessantly harassed, even after the death of his daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Harrison Deal, who was killed in a traffic accident this month.

“There is so much misinformation out there,” he said. “Quite honestly, it has gotten ridiculous.”

Kemp noted that he has been attacked relentlessly by Trump supporters pushing for him to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s Georgia victory, adding that even his family is getting targetted.

“From death threats, bribes from China, the social media posts that my children are getting,” he said. “We have the ‘no crying in politics rule’ in the Kemp house. But this is stuff that, if I said it, I would be taken to the woodshed and would never see the light of day.”

“This needs to stop,” Kemp added. “People need to deal with facts and we’ll give them to them. And if anybody has an issue with something I’ve done, they need to come see me and I’ll talk to them about it. They don’t need to bother my wife or my children or any other person that’s serving in elected office–their wife or children–because I can assure you, I can handle myself.”

The governor then encouraged the theorists to “come out from underneath that keyboard” and speak to him directly if they have any issues or grievances they would like addressed.

“It is embarrassing that someone would send something like that to a 20-year-old child that just lost the love of her life, not to mention what the Deal family is having to deal with because of the conspiracy theories that are out there,” he added.

The governor also addressed his rocky relationship with the president, claiming that everything is fine despite the fact that Trump has referred to him as a “clown” and has already encouraged Georgia Rep. Doug Collins (R) to run against Kemp in two years.

“I know he’s frustrated, and I’ve disagreed on things with him before,” he added. “Look, at the end of the day, I’ve got to follow the laws and the Constitution and the Constitution of this state.”

Watch above, via Fox 5.

