Grassley Tells Fox News It’s Not His ‘Job To Determine If Hunter Biden Or President Is Guilty of Anything’

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said it’s not his job to “determine if Hunter Biden or President [Joe] Biden is guilty of anything” as Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer quizzed him about the Biden probe.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Hemmer quizzed Grassley about the effect Hunter Biden’s plea deal might have had on the investigation had it not been scuttled and put on hold.

Grassley replied by telling Hemmer it’s not his “job” to find guilt of wrongdoing — seconds before he went on to boast about the “accusations” he has been making against the president and his son for years:

BILL HEMMER: Question is this: had he been given immunity, would your investigation be dead in the water? SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: No, not at all. Because we were… My job is not to determine whether Hunter Biden or President Biden is guilty of anything, whether they’ve done anything wrong. That’s up to the executive branch and the judicial branch. My job is to make sure, is the FBI doing their job of investigating properly everything dealing with the Bidens? And and I think we’ve got plenty of reason to believe that they could be if they aren’t investigating it, then the political bias that is so just run rampant in the seventh floor, the FBI building, then they could be sweeping this under the rug. And we’ve got to make sure as congressional oversight people that the FBI is doing their job. They’ve got public doesn’t respect them now. They’ve got to build respect up. And the best way to do it is to show us that they’ve been investigating everything that’s in this 1023 document. BILL HEMMER: Okay. And on that document, the FBI said there’s, let’s catch your breath there. Said, “We’ve repeatedly explained to Congress in correspondence and in briefings how critical is to keep the source information confidential. Today’s release, referring to the date of July 20th, the 1023, at a minimum, unnecessarily risked the safety of a confidential source.”. You made this form public. Has anyone from the FBI or the Department of Justice told you since then that the information that is written on that form is not true? SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: Absolutely not. And I have been making accusations about various things involving Hunter Biden and the Biden family ever since we started this. Johnson and I did, in August of 2019.

But Grassley and Johnson themselves have frequently thrown cold water on the information from the form, questioning the existence of evidence described therein and floating the idea that the informant’s source was merely “bluffing.”

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com