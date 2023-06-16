Jim Jordan Notes ‘We Don’t Know For Sure If These Tapes Exist’ When Asked About Impeaching Biden Over Probe

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan pointed out “we don’t know” if the tapes Republicans claim implicate President Joe Biden “exist” when he was asked about impeaching the president.

Republicans like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) are having a rough time with the media in their promotion of an FBI form they say details allegations against Biden and his son Hunter Biden — the latest wrinkle being the claim that an informant’s source claims to have over a dozen audiotapes implicating Biden.

Several Republicans have pumped the brakes by pointing out the tapes may not even exist, including Grassley, Comer, and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

On a recent edition of The Chris Salcedo Show, Jordan pointedly brought up the uncertainty in the context of impeaching Biden over the tapes, telling host Chris Salcedo that “we don’t know for sure if these tapes exist”:

CHRIS SALCEDO: Mm hmm. Well, and that leads me to my final question. You know, CNN and MSNBC and the that the alphabet letter soup networks, they say that they don’t want to cover the malfeasance because a Democrat is now in power. They don’t want to cover any of that. However, you folks in Congress have a different obligation to actually finding the truth. As we all know, Speaker McCarthy took impeachment of Joe Biden off the table, and that was before these revelations of these fd1023s that that alleged that Joe Biden has been selling out our nation for a payday from foreign nationals. Do you think that now impeachment is back on the table, as far as the speaker is concerned, because of these revelations and the seriousness of these allegations? REP. JIM JORDAN: Well, I do think that that that’s a decision for the entire conference. If if these allegations are you know, if the proof becomes so compelling that, you know, even the mainstream press, I think, would have to look at it. But we don’t know for sure if these tapes exist. If they do and they say what Senator Grassley has has said that that he thinks they’re going to, they’re going to say that I think that’s a different animal. But I do think that that impeachment is something we have to look at. But it’s a decision that the entire Congress has to make, the entire Republican conference has to make. Because I know what it was like. I was, you know, involved in defending President Trump during the impeachment. I remember weeks in a bunker in the basement of the Capitol when Adam Schiff was doing his ridiculous impeachment, the Democrats doing their ridiculous impeachment of President Trump. And then in the Intel committee, the hearings and the hearings in the Judiciary Committee and on the floor, it truly consumes Congress. If you go that way. And so, look, if it’s warranted, we should do it, but we should first see if it’s warranted and then make a decision as a conference.

When reached for comment, White House counsel spokesman Ian Sams told Mediaite, “Everything in their so-called investigation seems to be mysteriously missing: informants, audio tapes, and most importantly of all – any credible evidence. Maybe it’s time for House Republicans to join the President to focus on real issues that matter to the American people like fighting inflation and creating jobs instead of these sad sideshow stunts.”

Watch above via The Chris Salcedo Show.

