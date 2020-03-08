comScore

Hannity Fires Back at Fox’s Kurtz Criticizing Colleagues Talking About Biden ‘Senility’

By Josh FeldmanMar 8th, 2020, 4:53 pm

As Mediaite reported earlier today, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took a moment during MediaBuzz to chide some colleagues for their commentary about Joe Biden’s “senility.”

Kurtz called out Brit Hume and Marc Thiessen in particular for their comments about Biden’s mental faculties and the potential impact on the Democratic primary race, saying the following:

“I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like ‘President Trump is mentally ill’ and ‘President Trump has psychosis and he’s narcissistic and all that,’ so I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday — Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect — said Joe Biden is senile or getting there. Certainly he’s forgetful with his memory lapses and you can question his performance.”

Kurtz did not mention Sean Hannity directly in his commentary, but Hannity fired back on Twitter today, telling his colleague “thanks but no thanks” for the “lectures”:

