As Mediaite reported earlier today, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took a moment during MediaBuzz to chide some colleagues for their commentary about Joe Biden’s “senility.”

Kurtz called out Brit Hume and Marc Thiessen in particular for their comments about Biden’s mental faculties and the potential impact on the Democratic primary race, saying the following:

“I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like ‘President Trump is mentally ill’ and ‘President Trump has psychosis and he’s narcissistic and all that,’ so I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday — Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect — said Joe Biden is senile or getting there. Certainly he’s forgetful with his memory lapses and you can question his performance.”

Kurtz did not mention Sean Hannity directly in his commentary, but Hannity fired back on Twitter today, telling his colleague “thanks but no thanks” for the “lectures”:

Howie, being the President of the United States of America is the Hardest job in the world. Whether any candidate has the physical strength, the stamina, the focus and mental toughness needed to do this job is critical…. https://t.co/x2NpZnxmSi — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

.. When someone repeatedly forgets what day it is, what state they are in, seems to be regularly confused, that needs to be discussed as part of a normal vetting process… https://t.co/ZDVVcP1YhQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

…”We are endowed by the thing, you know the thing”? That thing Howie is God the creator of EVERYTHING. Are you saying Howie that all of these “moments” are not at all alarming to you?? Thanks, but no thanks for the for lectures. https://t.co/ZDVVcP1YhQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

