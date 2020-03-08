Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took a moment on MediaBuzz Sunday morning to call out colleagues at Fox for their commentary about Joe Biden’s mental faculties.

With Biden making a big Super Tuesday comeback, he’s now back in the spotlight, and in the past week-plus, he has (to put it charitably) put his foot in his mouth quite a bit.

Gaffes are nothing new for Biden, but given the frequency of baffling comments from the former veep, more people are asking questions about Biden’s mental state. On Super Tuesday, after it became clear Biden was the big winner, Brit Hume asked, “How many of the people who voted for him tonight would agree that he’s senile? Or getting there?”

Meanwhile, Marc Thiessen said the Democratic primary race is now a choice between “socialism and senility.”

Kurtz made a point of addressing their comments and calling both men out today:

“I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like ‘President Trump is mentally ill’ and ‘President Trump has psychosis and he’s narcissistic and all that,’ so I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday — Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect — said Joe Biden is senile or getting there. Certainly he’s forgetful with his memory lapses and you can question his performance.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

