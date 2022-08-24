Sean Hannity is threatening legal action against John Fetterman over fundraising texts the Pennsylvania Senate candidate has been sending.

In a scalding monologue on Fox News Tuesday, Hannity accused Fetterman of lying about him in the texts — in which the Senate candidate claimed that Hannity spread lies in during a recent interview with Fetterman’s opponent, Mehmet Oz.

“As of now, the Fetterman campaign is refusing to debate Doctor [Mehmet] Oz, also refusing my invitation to appear on the program — as he and his campaign have been lying about me, raising money off of my name, he apparently yet another fundraising text, attacking me, lying about me, calling me a liar,” Hannity said. “Every day he lies about me, I’ll continue to tell the truth about his radical, extreme positions.”

The Fox News host then threatened legal action against Fetterman.

“By the way, my trust fund brat friend, when you attack me, I will attack you back 10 to 100 times harder — because you’re a lying loser and raising money for your losing campaign,” Hannity said. “He may be hearing from my lawyers very shortly. He better hope that mommy and daddy have enough money to pay his legal bills.”

On Monday night’s show, Hannity cited a text from the Fetterman campaign which accused the Fox News host of “spreading BS lies.”

“We don’t lie on the show,” Hannity said Monday. He added, “Instead of accusing me of lying, which we didn’t do, John needs to quit his whining, stop his crying, man up, put on his hoodie, defend his radical opinions.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com