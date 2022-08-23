Sean Hannity Challenges Fetterman to Debate: ‘Trust Fund Baby Brat in a Hoodie’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity is not at all pleased with his show being used in a fundraising message from Democrat John Fetterman to supporters, and he wants a debate with the Pennsylvania Senate candidate.

On Monday night’s Hannity, the Fox News host blasted Fetterman as a “very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat” and it was all over a fundraising message in which Fetterman referenced an interview Hannity conducted with his opponent, the Donald Trump-backed Mehmet Oz.

Hannity said:

I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he’s trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, “It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?

After correcting the title of the show to Hannity, the host accused Fetterman of saying he spread lies on his show about the Democrat.

“Anyway, Fetterman then proceeded to complain about my interview with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and accused us of spreading B.S. lies. We don’t lie on the show. He then asked his supporters, Please chip in at least 25 bucks, 50 bucks, 100 bucks, because, quote, ‘We got to counter Sean Hannity with as much grassroots support as possible,'” Hannity said.

The conservative commentator blasted Fetterman as having radical, liberal positions and invited him on both his TV and radio shows to debate to debate his stances.

“Instead of accusing me of lying, which we didn’t do, John needs to quit his whining, stop his crying, man up, put on his hoodie, defend his radical opinions. And, John, show me where you think I lied,” he said.

Hannity issued the same challenge on his radio show on Monday, accusing Fetterman of never having a “real job.”

“Come on, Mr. Tough Guy. Come on the program. Let’s debate your positions,” he said. “Bring your hoodie, bring your tattoos, bring your spoiled trust found brat crew with you, and come in my studio and debate me.”

