Top New York state politicians are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office’s bombshell findings that the governor sexually harassed current and former state employees.

James held a press conference on Tuesday to go over the conclusions from her office’s investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo in recent months. She said that the probe confirmed Cuomo violated federal and state law, engaged in nonconsensual sexual harassment of 11 women, and created a toxic work environment for women in his administration.

The news is a devastating political blow for Cuomo — who has also been under fire for months over his nursing home scandal amid the coronavirus pandemic. As people processed the findings against Cuomo, they took to Twitter to share their shock, disgust, and their calls for him to be removed from office.

Notably, multiple New York state officials led those calls:

New statement from the State Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins. She says Andrew Cuomo can no longer serve as governor of New York. pic.twitter.com/8gmARQn3uZ — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) August 3, 2021

HEASTIE: “The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office.” But also: “We will have more to say in the very near future. pic.twitter.com/dQChAZIAGB — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

And here are the calls from the public at large:

Gov. Cuomo’s time in office should not survive the rest of the DAY, let alone the duration of his term. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 3, 2021

The irony of this photo. On the left, the woman who might have just brought down Cuomo. On the right, the woman who would take his place if he resigns/leaves office. pic.twitter.com/6pYVp84HQL — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 3, 2021

If Andrew Cuomo doesn’t resign immediately, he should be impeached immediately. New York can’t function and provide the basic services of government with a dishonest, lawbreaking, toxic Governor. — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) August 3, 2021

Not sure how he stays in office with that https://t.co/HhC9KtmIyr — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 3, 2021

Cuomo must RESIGN.

Cuomo must be ARRESTED.

Cuomo staff must be PROSECUTED. THE GOVERNOR’S CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE IN NEW YORK MUST END IMMEDIATELY. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

So will #Cuomo be criminally charged? Regardless, @NYGovCuomo must resign or be impeached and removed from office. — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) August 3, 2021

Time for Governor Cuomo to resign. There is no excuse, time is up. https://t.co/1Op4wL7QvA — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 3, 2021

“Even though the Governor may be powerful the truth had more power”. Thank you @TishJames for putting party politics aside & believing in women. This is a victory for so many who have been harassed & forced into silence & out of work. It’s time to resign @NYGovCuomo — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 3, 2021

Prominently among those reacting is Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who has been one of Cuomo’s most vocal critics ever since she deemed him personally responsible for the death of her in-laws from Covid.

God bless the women. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

I’ve always said I don’t care what brings him down. He’s a monster and deserves to go in shame. But also, please don’t forget our loved ones that are no longer with us to testify. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

Hi @CarlHeastie and the assembly. You need to get that impeachment ready today. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

