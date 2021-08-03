‘He Can No Longer Serve as Governor’: NY State Officials Lead Calls for Cuomo to Resign After Bombshell AG Report

By Ken MeyerAug 3rd, 2021, 12:30 pm
 
Andrew Cuomo

Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Top New York state politicians are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office’s bombshell findings  that the governor sexually harassed current and former state employees.

James held a press conference on Tuesday to go over the conclusions from her office’s investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo in recent months. She said that the probe confirmed Cuomo violated federal and state law, engaged in nonconsensual sexual harassment of 11 women, and created a toxic work environment for women in his administration.

The news is a devastating political blow for Cuomo — who has also been under fire for months over his nursing home scandal amid the coronavirus pandemic. As people processed the findings against Cuomo, they took to Twitter to share their shock, disgust, and their calls for him to be removed from office.

Notably, multiple New York state officials led those calls:

And here are the calls from the public at large:

Prominently among those reacting is Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who has been one of Cuomo’s most vocal critics ever since she deemed him personally responsible for the death of her in-laws from Covid.

