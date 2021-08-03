New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an independent investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees with groping, kissing, nonconsensual touching and sexual comments.

One of the women that the investigation found Cuomo harassed with inappropriate touching and sexual comments was a state trooper assigned to protect him.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said. “Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

James added that Cuomo and his staff “retaliated” against one former employee “for coming forward with her story.”

Cuomo appointed James to investigate the allegations earlier this year after multiple women came forward to accused him of sexual harassment.

“This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government, and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government,” James said. “But none of this, none of this would have been illuminated if not for the heroic women who came forward. And I am inspired by all of the brave women who came forward. But more importantly, I believe them.”

Joon Kim, one of two investigators selected by James to conduct the probe, said it found Cuomo committed “unlawful sex-based harassment.”

Read the full report on the investigation here, and watch the press conference live below.

