Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips resigned from his post at one of the country’s most influential political groups Wednesday, after an allegation of impropriety.

“While the underlying issues involved are personal in nature, Tim’s actions violate our core principles and make it impossible for him to continue in this role,” board chairman Mark Holden said in a statement to The Washington Examiner. “This has caught us all by surprise. But we believe Tim’s departure is necessary for him, his loved ones, and for AFP.” A source familiar with the matter told the publication the issue “was a matter of integrity that violated” AFP’s “core principles.”

Phillips, 57, worked as a chief of staff to former Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) before joining AFP in 2005. He has four children with his wife, Julia Phillips, according to a biography taken offline by AFP.

Funded by billionaire libertarian philanthropists Charles and David Koch, AFP has played a crucial role in American politics since its 2004 creation. The organization was crucial to fomenting the tea party movement in 2010, and worked mostly in opposition to former President Donald Trump’s policies during his time in the White House. Phillips presided over the organization for all but a year of its lifespan.

“This morning, I announced my resignation as president of Americans for Prosperity in order to focus on some challenging personal matters that require my full attention,” Phillips said in a statement. “It is difficult to leave this organization, but doing so now is in everyone’s best interest.”

The group said CEO Emily Seidel would assume Phillips’ responsibilities moving forward.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com