Hillary Clinton Leads Epic Roast of NYT and Maureen Dowd: ‘Maureen Had Too Much Pot Brownie’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined thousands of Twitter users in roasting The New York Times and columnist Maureen Dowd for apparently forgetting that she ran on a mixed-gender presidential ticket in 2016.

The New York Times Opinion Twitter account started things off with a now-deleted tweet promoting Dowd’s latest column, a look back at the Walter Mondale–Geraldine Ferraro ticket of 1984.

“It’s hard to fathom, but it has been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket, writes @MaureenDowd. To use Geraldine Ferraro’s favorite expression, ‘Gimme a break!'” they wrote.

Dowd’s original column similarly claimed it had been “36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

That’s only true if Hillary Clinton’s selection of Virginia Senator Tim Kaine had never happened, as a flood of Twitter users pointed out – including Secretary Clinton.

“Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again,” Clinton wrote.

Senator Kaine also responded, writing “Might I respond with my friend Hillary, borrowing from the great Stephen Sondheim:

‘Good times and bum times

I’ve seen ‘em all

And my dear

I’m still here'”

Others were even less kind.

The uproar made Dowd a top trending topic Saturday morning.

The column was updated to read that after Mondale/Ferraro, “it took another 36 years for a man to choose to put a woman on the Democratic ticket with him,” and was appended with this correction: “An earlier version of this column incorrectly stated the history of the Democratic ticket. It has been 36 years since a man chose a woman to run as his vice-president on the Democratic ticket, not 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

