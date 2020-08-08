comScore

Hillary Clinton Leads Epic Roast of NYT and Maureen Dowd: ‘Maureen Had Too Much Pot Brownie’

By Tommy ChristopherAug 8th, 2020, 12:38 pm

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined thousands of Twitter users in roasting The New York Times and columnist Maureen Dowd for apparently forgetting that she ran on a mixed-gender presidential ticket in 2016.

The New York Times Opinion Twitter account started things off with a now-deleted tweet promoting Dowd’s latest column, a look back at the Walter MondaleGeraldine Ferraro ticket of 1984.

“It’s hard to fathom, but it has been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket, writes @MaureenDowd. To use Geraldine Ferraro’s favorite expression, ‘Gimme a break!'” they wrote.

Dowd’s original column similarly claimed it had been “36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

That’s only true if Hillary Clinton’s selection of Virginia Senator Tim Kaine had never happened, as a flood of Twitter users pointed out – including Secretary Clinton.

“Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again,” Clinton wrote.

Senator Kaine also responded, writing “Might I respond with my friend Hillary, borrowing from the great Stephen Sondheim:

‘Good times and bum times
I’ve seen ‘em all
And my dear
I’m still here'”

Others were even less kind.

The uproar made Dowd a top trending topic Saturday morning.

The column was updated to read that after Mondale/Ferraro, “it took another 36 years for a man to choose to put a woman on the Democratic ticket with him,” and was appended with this correction: “An earlier version of this column incorrectly stated the history of the Democratic ticket. It has been 36 years since a man chose a woman to run as his vice-president on the Democratic ticket, not 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: