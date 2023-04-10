House Republican Joins AOC in Calling for Biden Administration to Flat Out Ignore Abortion Pill Ruling: ‘It’s Not Up to … The Court System’

A House Republican is joining progressive members of Congress, including Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in calling for the Biden administration to flat out ignore a court ruling which suspended FDA approval of an abortion pill.

Appearing on CNN This Morning, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) slammed the decision from Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas, who ruled Friday to suspend FDA approval of mifepristone, a drug used to perform medication abortions.

“Do you think that a judge in Texas should be able to say that an FDA’s determination about a drug is invalid?” asked Kaitlin Collins.

When Mace said she did not, Collins inquired if Mace agreed with Ocasio-Cortez’s assertion that the Biden administration and FDA should ignore Kacsmaryk’s decision.

Mace replied in the affirmative:

I would, this is an FDA-approved drug. I support the usage of FDA-approved drugs even if I might disagree. It’s not up to us to decide as legislators or even as the court system whether or not this is the right drug to use or not, number one. So I agree with ignoring it at this point, but there are other lawsuits that are happening right now in other states as well over this issue. But to look at the case itself, when you look at the law that the judge used, an old law that the Supreme Court said was unconstitutional, this thing should just be thrown out, quite frankly.

After blasting the legal merits of the decision, Mace doubled down before going on to decry Republicans’ approach on abortion more generally:

This is an issue that Republicans have largely been on the wrong side of. We have, over the last nine months, not shown compassion towards women and this is one of those issues that I’ve tried to lead on as someone who’s pro-life and just have some common sense. In the state of South Carolina just a few weeks ago, we had some folks in the state legislature that essentially wanted to execute women who had abortions. So we’ve got some extreme views on this issue, but 90% is somewhere in the middle and I think that that 90% would be OK with listening to the FDA rather than a judge who used an old law that was determined unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. I think the vast, vast majority of Americans would support that decision.

Watch above via CNN.

