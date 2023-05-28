Numerous House Republicans, particularly those on the far-Right, are grousing about the deal struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Saturday night to raise the debt ceiling.

McCarthy, in a press conference Saturday night, tried to sell the agreement — claiming it includes “historic reductions in spending” and “consequential reforms.”

But numerous Conservatives in Congress simply were not buying it.

“This ‘deal”’ is insanity,” tweeted Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC). “A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better.”

“You can count me as a NO on this deal,” added Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). “We can do better.”

“Heard the call,” added Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC). “RINOs congratulating McCarthy for getting almost zippo in exchange for $4T debt ceiling hike was enough to make you 🤮.”

Ronald Reagan said: "If you got seventy-five or eighty percent of what you were asking for, I say, you take it and fight for the rest later." Speaker McCarthy's version: "If you can get five or six percent of what you were asking for, you take the deal and claim victory." — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 28, 2023

I am hearing the “deal” is for a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit. IF that is true, I don’t need to hear anything else. No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a YES vote. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) May 28, 2023

This “deal” is insanity. A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) May 28, 2023

Moreover – it accepts its spending levels!! I mean you can’t make this crap up. https://t.co/AAtvGTDDYW — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

Heard the call. RINOs congratulating McCarthy for getting almost zippo in exchange for $4T debt ceiling hike was enough to make you 🤮. (Actually, it’s so bad they won’t give a figure for the debt ceiling hike … only that it’s suspended til Q1 2025. Our bill was a year less.) — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 28, 2023

Our base didn’t volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden. Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them. You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2023

Freedom Caucus Republicans likely cannot stop the deal — given the bipartisan nature of the agreement. But they can make life difficult for Kevin McCarthy — who holds the Speakership by a very tenuous margin. It took 15 ballots for McCarthy to win the post he’d long coveted. As part of the deal he struck to win the job, any single member could call for a motion to vacate the Speaker’s chair.

One of McCarthy’s crucial allies who helped him become speaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), appears to be standing behind him on this agreement. The Georgia congresswoman retweeted a former progressive House member who criticized the agreement and sarcastically noted, “Democrats seem happy with Biden’s deal with McCarthy on the debt ceiling.”

Democrats seem happy with Biden’s deal with McCarthy on the debt ceiling. https://t.co/kQ0w7Lp2ft — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 28, 2023

And in an interview on Fox News Sunday, McCarthy claimed that “more than 95 percent” of Republicans are “very excited” about the agreement he struck.

