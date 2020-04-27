Howard Stern suggested Monday that President Donald Trump’s supporters “take an injection of Clorox” and “drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox, and let’s see if his theory works. Let him volunteer. Or hold a big rally, say, ‘F*ck this coronavirus,’ with all of his followers, and let them all hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally,” the SiriusXM host told his listeners. “And all take disinfectant, and all drop dead.”

Co-host Robin Quivers also took a shot at Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, earlier in the program. “Dr. Birx, or whatever her name is, she looks like she’s been president for four years. I mean, this woman’s looks are going downhill rapidly. She started off looking great and being well pulled-together, now she can’t even stand for those conferences. She sits.”

After members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said earlier this month that heat and light kill the coronavirus at an accelerated rate, Trump speculated about the possibility of “injecting” potential disinfectants. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” said. “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

The media quickly interpreted his comments to mean household cleaners, including Clorox. Lysol, the popular manufacturer of disinfectant products, also issued a disclaimer after the comments were made emphasizing that consumers should not consume its products.

Trump last week sought to clarify the comment. “I was asking the question sarcastically, to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” Trump said. “Disinfectant, doing this on the hands, maybe would work.”

