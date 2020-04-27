Report: Tara Reade’s Ex-Neighbor Backs Up Joe Biden Sexual Assault Incident Allegations

The former neighbor of Tara Reade, who has accused 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, came forward to back up Reade’s allegations this week.

Lynda LaCasse, who was Reade’s neighbor in the 90s, told Business Insider, “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.”

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” LaCasse claimed. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

“She was crying. She was upset,” detailed LaCasse, adding, “And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying.”

LaCasse, who described herself as “a very strong Democrat” who is “for Biden, regardless” in the upcoming election, further stated that she told Reade to “file a police report” at the time, noting, “I remember she was devastated.”

LaCasse is just one of the latest in a string of people who have also corroborated details of Reade’s account, however Reade “is the first person to independently corroborate, in detail and on the record, that Reade had told others about her assault allegations contemporaneously,” according to Business Insider’s report — which was shared on Twitter by CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Lynda LaCasse “is the first person to independently corroborate, in detail and on the record, that Reade had told others about her assault allegations contemporaneously:” https://t.co/vUUcrSZ8n2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 27, 2020

Details of the alleged sexual assault were previously corroborated by Reade’s brother Collin Moulton, who said that Reade had told him Biden “had his hand under her clothes at some point.”

Biden’s campaign has denied the allegations, however, as noted by the Guardian, Biden himself has not.

Nevertheless, there is an official investigation underway by D.C. police.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]