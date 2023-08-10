Hunter Biden Prober James Comer Lashes Out at Scathing WH Memo By Insulting Spokesman’s Looks To Newsmax Anchor

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer lashed out at White House spokesman Ian Sams over the administration’s scathing memo excoriating Comer’s Hunter Biden investigation — by insulting his looks.

Sams — who is the Biden administration’s chief spokesman for investigations — dropped a pair of memos this week tearing into the probes looking to implicate President Joe Biden in his son’s business and other troubles, and noting what other fact-checkers have also pointed out: that there is no evidence to make such a direct connection.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, host Rob Schmitt read some of the Sams memo, and asked Comer to comment.

The congressman immediately took things to a personal place by repeatedly insulting Sams over his physical appearance, then instead of producing evidence connecting the president to wrongdoing, spent several minutes complaining that he shouldn’t have to do that:

ROB SCHMITT: In a statement to Newsmax today, the White House counsel’s office specifically went after you, writing in part, “House Republicans on the Oversight Committee released another memo full of years-old news, innuendo and misdirection, but notably missing yet again is any connection to President Biden. Comer hypes of self-proclaimed bombshell findings about President Biden and time after time fails to provide any actual evidence. Today’s release is yet another flop.” That’s Ian Sams at the White House. Your response to that? REP. JAMES COMER: Well, I could have done without that picture. He’s not the most flattering person I’ve ever seen. But at the end of the day, Ian Sams is a clown. I mean, we just had the president’s sons, business partner and best friend testify that Hunter Biden made his millions of dollars selling Joe Biden, selling access to Joe Biden. Joe Biden was the brand. He admitted that they didn’t do anything like a normal business. They didn’t provide any service. They didn’t sell anything. What they did was sold access to the federal government. They peddled Joe Biden’s butt to our adversaries around the world and took millions and millions of dollars. And for someone getting paid with our tax dollars like Ian Sams, to stand up and say that though they haven’t proven Joe Biden did anything wrong. How much more evidence do they need? I’ll tell you this, Rob. Ian Sams can say one thing. The media can say one thing, but the American people see that there’s corruption here. They realize that this family has profited off of their backs paying taxes for this government and they want something done about it. ROB SCHMITT: Yeah, and they know that Biden was all over this thing and he was a big part of it, too. And nobody believes that he just had no idea.

Committee witness Devon Archer did not say the things Comer alleges, he told the committee in his testimony that the “illusion of access” was one selling point of their business, but specified other areas of expertise he and his partner provided.

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight.

