‘Where’s the Bribe?’ WaPo’s Philip Bump Slams James Comer, Dismantles Biden Probe in Scathing Fact-Check Column

The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump demanded to know, “Where’s the bribe?” from Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who continued his attacks on President Joe Biden with the release of a new report Wednesday.

Bump tweeted, “Three months ago, James Comer alleged that Biden had taken a bribe. Today, he released new information about money paid to Hunter Biden — but nothing to the president, including this ‘bribe.’ So where is it?”

Three months ago, James Comer alleged that Biden had taken a bribe. Today, he released new information about money paid to Hunter Biden — but nothing to the president, including this "bribe." So where is it? https://t.co/rwiBMWjDGd — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 9, 2023

A House Oversight Committee press release quoted Comer’s claim that “During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine.” The quote continued:

“It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered. This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son,” said Chairman Comer. “It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

In his column, Bump fact-checked Comer’s bribery accusations first made three months ago with the help of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Bump said Wednesday’s report only mentioned bribery in “remarkably vague terms.” Bump wrote:

Speaking on Fox News last month, Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) implied that the alleged bribe was paid so that President Biden would push for the firing of Ukraine’s prosecutor general. This has been debunked repeatedly, for nearly four years. The timeline presented on Fox didn’t match actual events, and Archer had testified that the eventual firing was understood to be detrimental to Burisma, not beneficial. But it’s all Comer’s got. His team tried to dig up this bribe that they have convinced their allies exists, without luck. So he issues a news release about the “Biden family” and suggests that bribery claims don’t need actual proof and prepares for his next Sean Hannity interview.

Read Bump’s Washington Post column here.

