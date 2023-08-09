WH Torches Hunter Biden Probe In Scathing New Memo: GOP ‘Now Admit They Haven’t Uncovered Any Proof’ Implicating Biden

White House Counsel’s Office spokesman Ian Sams issued a scathing memo in response to a memo from House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer and Republican staff on the committee that Sams says is “full of years-old ‘news,’ innuendo, and misdirection’ but no proof of any connection to President Joe Biden.

Comer’s memo contains financial statements, snippets from testimony by former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer, and even a photograph — but as Sams pointed out in his memo, Comer himself tacitly admits he has no evidence against the president:

Comer in his memo today: “President Biden’s defenders purport a weak defense by asserting the Committee must show payments directly to the President to show corruption.”

Comer’s memo doesn’t show anything about President Biden. And faced with his inability to uncover any evidence that President Biden did anything wrong, Comer is now explicitly moving the goal posts:

This is the second consecutive day the White House has put out a memo trashing the Comer investigations.

The full memo from Sams:

Today House Republicans on the Oversight Committee released another memo full of years-old “news,” innuendo, and misdirection – but notably missing, yet again, is any connection to President Biden.

Perhaps that is because – as recently as last week – the House Republicans’ own self-proclaimed “hero” witness who was “going to be able to come under oath and tell us exactly what role Joe Biden played” testified that President Biden never discussed these business dealings and was not involved.

• NBC News: “Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden”

• CNN: “Devon Archer says Joe Biden discussed ‘nothing’ important with Hunter Biden business associates, transcript shows”

• ABC: “Ex-Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer testifies President Biden didn’t discuss ‘commercial business’: Transcript”

• Washington Post: “Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed”

This has been a pattern: time after time, Comer hypes up self-proclaimed bombshell findings about President Biden, and time after time, he fails to provide any actual evidence. Today’s release is yet another flop.

So after seven months of wasting time and millions of taxpayer dollars on their evidence-free wild goose chase, Comer is making it clear that he is shamelessly moving the goal posts .

For nearly a year, Comer has insisted – over and over again – that his investigation is about President Biden:

• Comer at his post-midterms press conference in November 2022: “Our investigation is about Joe Biden. And we already have evidence that would point that Joe Biden was involved with Hunter Biden on this, so we want the bank records and that’s our, that’s our focus. We’re trying to stay focused on, was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation. […] I want to be clear. This is an investigation of Joe Biden. And that’s where the Committee will focus in this next Congress.”

• Comer on Meet the Press in January: “Let me be clear, we’re not investigating Hunter Biden, we’re investigating Joe Biden.”

• Comer to Benny Johnson in February: “We’re not investigating Hunter Biden. We’re investigating Joe Biden.”

• Comer at a press conference in June: “Our investigation continues. Remember, our investigation is of Joe Biden. It always has been. In December, when we had the press conference, or maybe it was the end of November, I said this is an investigation of Joe Biden. This is still an investigation of Joe Biden.”

• Comer on Newsmax in July: “Joe Biden was involved, all roads lead to Joe Biden.”

But this isn’t the standard set by “President Biden’s defenders.” It’s the standard Comer set for himself and House Republicans, time after time, over and over again, for nearly a year.

Comer and his fellow extreme Republicans in Congress are now admitting they haven’t uncovered any proof of involvement or wrongdoing by President Biden. They simply will continue to spread innuendo and lies as they pursue a baseless impeachment stunt to attack the President.

House Republicans can’t prove President Biden did anything wrong, but they are proving every day they have no vision and no agenda to actually help the American people. For them, it’s all about partisan games and political attacks that serve themselves and get themselves attention on rightwing media – not about taking on the big challenges facing our country.

It’s time for these extreme House Republicans to give up their wild goose chase and start working with President Biden on the issues that really matter to the American people. President Biden is going to continue to focus on taking action to improve people’s lives, like continuing to bring down inflation, create jobs, and grow the economy. He will prioritize the problems Americans want us to solve to help them and their families, and House Republicans should join him.