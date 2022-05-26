Husband of Teacher Killed In Uvalde School Shooting Suffers Fatal Heart Attack: He ‘Passed Away Due to Grief’

The husband of one of the teachers killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, died on Thursday of a heart attack.

Joe Garcia lost his wife, Irma Garcia, 46, in the shooting, where Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two adults before being killed by police. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Irma Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, announced his uncle’s death on Twitter, saying that he passed away due to grief.”

“PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” he wrote.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

Garcia reportedly sacrificed her life by protecting her students from Ramos.

The Garcias were married for 24 years and had four children, according to Irma Garcia’s profile on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District website.

