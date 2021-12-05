Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is denouncing the House GOP caucus and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for failing to condemn anti-Muslim attacks against her.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper Sunday, the Minnesota Democrat blasted Republicans for turning a blind eye to comments from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — who recently claimed to have been on a Capitol Hill elevator with Omar, and told an audience “She doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”

“What is it like to hear that kind of blatant bigotry coming from a fellow member of the House of Representatives?” Tapper asked.

“It’s shocking and unacceptable,” Omar replied. “It’s very unbecoming of a congresswoman to use that kind of derogatory, dangerous, inciting language against a colleague.”

Omar went after McCarthy for excusing Boebert’s comments and instead touting her attempts to apologize — despite Boebert making incendiary comments after those attempts.

“McCarthy is a liar and a coward,” Omar said. “He doesn’t have the ability to condemn the kind of bigoted Islamaphobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric that are being trafficked by a member of his conference.”

She added, of the GOP at large, “This is who they are. We have to be able to stand up to them. And we have to push them to reckon with the fact that their party right now is normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Watch above, via CNN.

