Illinois GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Said the Holocaust ‘Doesn’t Even Compare’ to Abortion

Illinois GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey said the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion.

“I believe that abortion is one of the greatest atrocities of our day and I believe it’s one of the greatest atrocities probably forever,” he said in a 2017 video while running for state representative in a race he went on to win in 2018. “The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization.”

The Jewish news outlet The Forward first reported Bailey making this remark, which was highlighted in an ad released on Tuesday by incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign.

In a statement, Bailey said:

The Holocaust is a human tragedy without parallel. In no way was I attempting to diminish the atrocities of the Holocaust and its stain on history. I meant to emphasize the tragedy of millions of babies being lost. I support and have met with many people in the Jewish community in Illinois and look forward to continuing to work with them to make Illinois a safer and more affordable place for everyone.

Bailey was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Pritzker, who is expected to win re-election.

