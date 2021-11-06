Iraqi Prime Minister Survives Armed Drone Assassination Attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an attempted assassination with armed drones on Saturday, the country said.

Two Iraqi officials told The Associated Press that seven of the prime minister’s security guards were injured in the attack.

State media said the attack targeted his residence within Green Zone, a heavily fortified area in Baghdad that house diplomatic and government offices.

“The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces,” Al-Kadhimi tweeted. “I am fine and among my people. Thank God.”

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it comes amid heightened tensions between security forces and Iran-backed militias that have rejected the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

The US State Department denounced the “apparent act of terrorism” in a statement on Saturday.

“We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack,” spokesperson Ned Price said. “Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable.”

