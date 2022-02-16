‘It’s a Bloodbath’: Deep Blue San Francisco Overwhelmingly Votes to Recall Far-Left School Board Members

Three Democrat members of the San Francisco school board were recalled in a landslide vote on Tuesday over issues related to reopening of schools and more. The overwhelming decision marks the first time in the progressive city’s history that any school board member has been recalled.

The recall of the school board president Gabriela López and board members Faauuga Moliga and Alison Collins by over 70 percent of the voters is of particular note because of the politics involved. The city is a progressive haven, and the progressive board members were pursuing goals popular on far-left social media but not, obviously, in line with what parents wanted for their children.

“It’s the people rising up in revolt in San Francisco and saying it’s unacceptable to abandon your responsibility to educate our children,” one of the leaders of the signature campaign Siva Raj said in the New York Times.

Parents in the city accused the board or prioritizing “woke” politics and “social justice” issues – such as altering murals and, rather famously, working tirelessly to rename schools named after figures including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and even Diane Feinstein – instead of focusing on getting children back to school and protecting their education.

“The voters of this City have delivered a clear message that the School Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else,” said Mayor London Breed, a fellow Democrat, in a statement on Tuesday night. “It’s time we refocus our efforts on the basics of providing quality education for all students, while more broadly improving how this city delivers support for children and families.”

Breed, one of the most liberal mayors in one of the most liberal cities in America, had previously criticized the board for prioritizing “political agendas” over the actual intended functions of the board.

Although the Associated Press wrote in their report on Wednesday that “Republicans are increasingly looking to the education fight as a galvanizing issue that could help them sway voters,” there is an otherwise unanimous consensus that the facts demonstrate this had nothing to do with Republican sentiment or conservative, right-wing politics. The recall effort was begun by and voted on by a progressive city.

No one watches Fox News here. There’s no real right wing influence. The leaders of the recall are nonwhite immigrants. The media will lie nonstop about this but the fact that an overwhelming majority of Democrats recalled San Francisco’s ultra woke school board speaks volumes. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 16, 2022 It is a bloodbath in the San Francisco school board recall. The school shut downs and absurd effort to rename Abraham Lincoln High were about as popular as sepsis in the bluest city in America. If this isn’t a wake up call to the activists pushing this stuff idk what would be. pic.twitter.com/k1ndGnR5Qi — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 16, 2022

“Protests against covid restrictions are not just a red state thing anymore, we are seeing them in blue cities like San Francisco,” said CNN’s Nick Watt reporting on the recall Tuesday.

One of the more controversial pursuits by the board, and led by the three members who were recalled, was their introduction, as the New York Times wrote, of “a lottery admission system for Lowell High School, the district’s most prestigious institution, abolishing requirements primarily based on grades and test scores.”

That decision was intended to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students at the prestigious school, and to reduce what was at the time an Asian-American majority in the student body. While that controversial policy was later overturned, it remained a very sore spot, only made worse by the fact that one of the now-recalled members, Alison Collins, had her own parallel race controversy.

The New York Post writes:

Collins also came under fire last year for tweets she penned in 2016 that were widely criticized as racist. Collins, who is black, had written that Asian Americans used “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward black students. She said the tweets were taken out of context and posted before she held her school board position. Collins refused to take them down or apologize for the wording and ignored calls to resign from parents, Breed and other public officials. In response, Collins sued the district and her colleagues for $87 million, sparking yet another pandemic sideshow. The suit was dismissed.

The post quoted Ann Hsu, a parent and one of the organizers, who said that Chinese voters saw the lottery decision as a direct and racist attack.

“It is so blatantly discriminatory against Asians,” she told the Post.

The ouster of the three woke progressives has become a huge trending topic on social media on Wednesday and is being labeled by some as a “shot across the bow” of far-left political activism in government.

What is certain is that across the country, in red states and in blue cities, America’s parents are galvanized and determined to have a say in what their children are taught and told, how they are treated and tested, and where and when they have access to the taxpayer funded education system.

As one parent and organizer said to the New York Times, “We can never go back to the previous world where parents weren’t organized and weren’t lifting up their concerns together.”

