‘It’s Terrifying!’ CNN Anchor Spooked As Andrew McCabe Connects Nazi Flag WH Attack And Trump Jan. 6 Rioters

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow was shaken after CNN law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe drew a line between the man who crashed the barrier at the White House bearing a Nazi flag and the pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6th.

A man bearing a Nazi flag and other items was arrested overnight for trying to ram through barricades at the White House and charged with trespassing, destruction of federal property, and threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president, or a family member.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Harlow and co-anchor Sara Sidner asked McCabe — the former FBI Deputy Director who was fired by former President Donald Trump days before his retirement — to weigh in on the incident.

McCabe blamed white supremacy and said, “you have to draw a line” between this attack and “at least some of” those Jan. 6 rioters:

POPPY HARLOW: People are waking up to this. What should they be thinking? Because the Secret Service is saying this may have been intentional. And then you look at the contents of what this suspect apparently had on him.

ANDREW MCCABE: Well, Poppy, I think that the charges alone speak to the intentionality of the act. Right? So prosecutors have to have a factual basis to be able to charge this person with those, with trying to, attempting to kill or maim the president. They’ve got to have probable cause to be able to do that. So they have some information or evidence that indicates very clearly that this was an intentional act.

That’s coming not just from obviously the physical things that we see, the the video of the, of the truck ramming the barricade, but likely even from material they collected from within the truck. We’ve heard that there’s been a notebook. There may be writings or statements or maybe postings online, things like that, that are telling them that this person’s intent was, in fact, to target the president or someone in the White House, which is, you know, particularly, particularly concerning.

SARA SIDNER: Andrew. For, for so, so long, we’ve been hearing not only from the president, but but even the FBI director that white supremacism, far right wing extremists are the biggest threat to this country and its safety. And then you look at the contents of this person’s backpack and you can’t help but think, I guess they’re right.

ANDREW MCCABE: That’s absolutely right, Sarah. I mean, we’ve heard this again and again from the director of the FBI, from the secretary of Homeland Security and others testifying in front of Congress that this is the number one, certainly the number one terrorist threat that they’re tracking right now, that is domestic violent extremists, and particularly domestic violent extremists who are motivated by anti-Black racial sentiments. Right. So this fits very neatly within that warning that we’ve heard again and again.

And I think you have to draw a line from this apparent attack on the White House by someone bearing a Nazi flag to at least some of the people, it’s hard to say how many, but some of the people involved in the January 6th attack on the Capitol. How do we know that? Because some of those folks were carrying the same sort of symbols, Nazi flags, Confederate flags, things like that, that show you a commonality of ideology.

It doesn’t mean that they all know each other and they were all planning those two events together. But it shows you there is a thread of extremism, and particularly racially-motivated extremism in this country that is also now directed at institutions of government.

So these are things that our security professionals are very focused on right now. And as we saw last night, for good reason.

POPPY HARLOW: It’s terrifying! Andrew McCabe, thank you for all that.