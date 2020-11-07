James Clyburn Makes CBS Anchors Burst Out Laughing With Pithy Trump Putdown: ‘Sleepy Joe Woke Up’

The man who arguably was more instrumental than anyone in making Joe Biden the president-elect celebrated with a funny quip about President Donald Trump. And his pithy putdown got a few CBS News anchors to burst out laughing.

Appearing on CBS shortly after Biden was called as the winner of the 2020 election, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) — whose pivotal endorsement put the former vice president on top in the South Carolina Democratic primary, giving him the momentum he needed to win big on Super Tuesday and ultimately clinch the nomination — explained why he chose the man who is now president-elect.

“I also felt that he could withstand Donald Trump’s foolishness,” Clyburn said. “And he did. None of that stuff stuck to him. The stuff that [Trump] used to wipe out all of his opponents in the Republican primary, he tried that out on Sleepy Joe. Sleepy Joe woke up. And stayed awake.”

The barb got the CBS anchor desk laughing — with Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, and others bursting out over the punchline.

“You have to smile after delivering a great line like that,” King told Clyburn — who was, indeed, smiling.

Watch above, via CBS.

