Jamie Raskin Suggests Trump Could Be the Next Speaker of the House: His ‘Name Has Been Floated’ By Republicans in Congress

House Speaker Donald Trump? One notable congressman says the GOP is considering it.

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the prospect of former President Trump serving as Speaker of the House has been raised “repeatedly” in the Republican caucus. The congressman made the claim after being confronted with a CBS tabulation which found at least 155 Republican House members who won their races this past week are election deniers.

“That’s a statement about the political contamination of the GOP by Donald Trump,” Raskin told CBS host Margaret Brennan. “And again, [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy and other leaders within the Republican Party are now required to make a decision about whether they’re going to try to rid themselves of Donald Trump and his toxic influence on the party.

Brennan noted that McCarthy will need the approval of the election deniers in order to take the Speaker’s gavel. Raskin called it a “real problem” and suggested that he might have to fend off Trump if he wants to become Speaker — in the event that Republicans do indeed take back the chamber.

“One potential candidate whose name has been floated is Donald Trump himself, because the Speaker of the House does not have to be a member of the House,” Raskin explained. “And they are talking about putting Trump right there.”

Brennan was skeptical.

“That’s not a real option, though,” she told Raskin.

But the Maryland congressman claimed the option is very much on the table.

“They talk about it repeatedly,” Raskin said. “And if Trump decided he wanted to do it, it would pose a profound problem for their party because they refuse to do the right thing.”

