Jan. 6 Hearing Reveals RNC Chairwoman Was Asked Via Trump to Help ‘Assemble’ Fake Electors and ‘Rehearse’ Reelecting Him

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) detailed on Thursday how Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, was recruited by then-President Donald Trump to aid in his scheme to assemble “fake electors” to change the result of the electoral college and remain in power.

“President Trump’s efforts to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 election were not limited to the big lie and pressuring state officials and the Department of Justice officials,” began Murphy during her opening statement at the January 6 House Committee hearing.

“Another key part of the president’s effort was a scheme to assemble fake electors to cast false electoral votes in the states that President Trump lost,” Murphy added, continuing:

This was something done not only with the president’s knowledge, but also with his direct participation. Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, testified before this committee that President Trump and his attorney, Dr. John Eastman, called her and asked her to arrange for the fake electors to meet and rehearse the process of casting their fake votes.

“When I receive the call again, I don’t remember the exact date it was, it was from the White House switchboard, and it was President Trump who had contacted me,” McDaniel is then seen saying in a previously recorded deposition.

“And did President Trump have anyone else on the line with him?” McDaniel is asked in the deposition.

“He introduced me to a gentleman named John Eastman. So, I vaguely remember him mentioning that he was a professor. And then essentially he turned the call over to Mr. Eastman, who then proceeded to talk about the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather these contingent electors in case any of the legal challenges that were ongoing, change the result of any of states,” McDaniel said.

“These fake electors were ultimately part of the president’s plan to replace genuine Biden electors with Trump electors on January six. As part of this plan, the false electoral slates were sent to the National Archives and to the Capitol,” Murphy concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

