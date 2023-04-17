Jan. 6 Organizer Ali Alexander Admits to ‘Inappropriate Messages’ After He’s Accused of Requesting D*ck Pics From Teen Boys

“Stop the Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander admitted to sending “inappropriate messages” as young men are going on the record to accuse him of asking them for nudes while they were minors.

The far-right MAGA activist posted a statement recently where he spoke broadly about his behavior and how he has been “battling with same-sex attraction.” Alexander has identified as bisexual in the past.

From the statement:

I apologize for any inappropriate messages sent over the years. Forgive me. While having repented before God and confess at Church, I want my supporters and those involved to hear my apology today. When I’ve flirted or others have flirted with me, I’ve flexed my credentials or dropped corny pick up lines. Other times, I’ve been careless and should’ve qualified those coming up to me’s identities during flirtatious banter at the start. Nothing unlawful has occurred. Seeing false claims alongside real messages is a deceptive technique. Some have retracted and other individuals say were deceptively edited which is why I waited. All of this is designed by a Literal Predator to take advantage of admitted sins and hurt my allies. One recent individual attacked me (before recanting parts) to hide their own sexual identity struggles. I won’t attack back because these fights benefit no one’s redemption. Others have been fake accusers or literal honeypots eager to frame me.

Ali Alexander released a statement in response to the allegations that he has a long history of propositioning underage males in which he admitted that he's been "battling" same-sex attraction and sent "inappropriate messages" while insisting that "nothing unlawful has occurred." pic.twitter.com/5FjQKUWHPk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 17, 2023

Beyond Alexander’s criminal background and his role in the buildup to January 6th, there have been recurring rumors for years that he repeatedly solicited underage boys for sexual content. The Daily Beast published a report about these rumors on Monday, which noted that Alexander’s former alt-right ally, Milo Yiannopoulos, has been pushing “video interviews and other evidence” recently that accuses Alexander of repeated odious conduct.

From the report:

Yiannopoulos started releasing video interviews and other evidence meant to prove that Alexander sexually propositioned both adult men in their 20’s and at least two teenagers. Yiannopoulos, whose own career as a far-right pundit imploded in 2017 after remarks he had made downplaying the seriousness of pedophilia surfaced, claims he has more damaging videos to release about Alexander and [Nick] Fuentes. Yiannopoulos claims he’s releasing the video against Alexander because Alexander dropped Yiannopoulos’s name to entice young men. One screenshot purports to show Alexander dangling the prospect of a meeting with Yiannopoulos to a teenage boy. “The reason I’m doing this is because he used my name,” Yiannopoulos told The Daily Beast.

One of the stories Yiannopoulos shared was from Aidan Duncan, a member of Fuentes’ entourage who also goes by the online alias “Smiley.” According to Duncan, he was 15 years old when he reached out to Alexander in the hopes of making inroads into right-wing politics. Duncan said he gave Alexander nude pictures when he asked for them, and The Daily Beast’s review of Duncan’s messages show that Alexander conditioned Duncan’s advancement based on how much he gave up to him.

An undated series of screenshots purport to show Alexander laying out rules for his contact with the teenager, many of them stressing secrecy and a sort of quid pro quo relationship between sexual availability and career opportunities. “Everything is secret and private,” one rule read. “We’re family.” Another said that Duncan was “allowed to say no,” but that Alexander might “deprive” him of something unspecified in return. “Boundaries are cool,” the message reads. “Allowed to say no. However, the less you deprive me of, the less I deprive you of. I’m a big sharing person unless it’s not even.”

Here’s the part that talks about what happened when Alexander became dissatisfied with the young man he was soliciting.

But Alexander had grown frustrated by May 2019, claiming that the still-underage Duncan wouldn’t send him “good jack off material,” according to the screenshots. “You don’t even send me videos anymore,” Alexander wrote, according to the message. “No good jack off material. Don’t even wanna be my side piece.” A day later, according to the screenshots, he asked Duncan to come to Texas for a week for an “internship.”

Duncan took to Twitter recently to post his side of his interactions with Alexander, saying he was “naive and desperate” at the time.

Will Sommer also heard from Lance Johnston, who was 17 when he started talking with Alexander about politics. Their conversations quickly moved toward sex, and a screenshot showed that Alexander used innuendo to ask Johnston for a d*ck pic.

“Show me ur [eggplant emoji] ” Alexander wrote, according to the messages. “What’s that?” Johnston said. “Omg dick,” Alexander wrote back, according to the picture. Johnston says he refused and quickly blocked Alexander. Johnston took a screenshot of the exchange, but he was fearful of raising the issue more broadly on the far-right. “I thought in my mind that he would try his best to try to discredit me and ruin me politically and influentially with my time in politics,” Johnston said.

Johnston added that Fuentes accused the image of being faked, that Fuentes demanded Johnston apologize to Alexander, and that Fuentes and Alexander offered to get him a job if he complied. Fuentes denied this to The Daily Beast while claiming on Telegram that Johnston was trying to extort Alexander.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com