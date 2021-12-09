‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Ali Alexander Served With Civil Lawsuit While Leaving Jan. 6 Committee Deposition

Ali Alexander was served with a civil lawsuit on Thursday after he wrapped up his deposition before the House select committee investigated the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Alexander planned the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally, which preceded the attack. He appeared in front of the committee with his lawyer and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl.

Before going behind closed doors for the deposition, he gave reporters a copy of his statement to the committee.

“I had nothing to do with any violence or lawbreaking that happened on January 6,” Alexander wrote in his statement. “I had nothing to do with the planning. I had nothing to do with the preparation. And I had nothing to do with the execution. Any suggestion to the contrary is factually false.”

Alexander previously had claimed that he was in direct contact with members of Congress in connection with the “Stop the Steal” rally.

CNN reported that Alexander addressed that claim with reporters, saying:

There’s this conspiracy theory … that me and members of Congress worked to jeopardize the safety of their colleagues. Nothing could be further from the truth. So this evidence actually exonerates those members. This evidence actually exonerates me. And this evidence is actually going to exonerate President Donald J. Trump, and we’re really excited about that

CNN’s Ryan Nobels joined Erin Burnett on OutFront to discuss Alexander’s legal challenges, saying that while he does not know exactly what lawsuit Alexander was served with on Thursday, but “we know he was named in a lawsuit filed by a number of Capitol police officers over the summer.”

Jan 6th organizer Ali Alexander was just served with a civil lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/yQQBVz7aPb — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 9, 2021

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com