Jean-Pierre Tells Reporters Biden Has Been With Fetterman And Believes He’s ‘Just As Capable As Always’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed about Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman‘s health and told reporters that President Joe Biden believes Fetterman is “an impressive individual” who is “just as capable as always.”

Fetterman is taking on Dr. Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race and has been recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. The issue exploded into national political news with a controversial NBC News interview that drew condemnation from disability advocates and was exploited by Fetterman opponents, including Oz.

At Monday’s press briefing, CNN White House Correspondent M.J. Lee asked Jean-Pierre for the president’s view of Fetterman’s health based on their interactions:

M.J. LEE: Just two quick political questions. As the President prepares to appear with John Fetterman later this week in Pennsylvania, there’s obviously, as you know, been a lively debate over Fetterman’s health following his stroke. Do you know if the President believes there is any sort of reason for concern on that point specifically? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, again, because it’s connected to the — to his election, I want to be really careful of the Hatch Act. It’s something that we do respect and adhere to here. But speaking only about the President’s personal conversation with Lieutenant Governor Fetterman, the President has found him to be an impressive individual and — who is just as capable as al- — who has been — who’s just as capable as always, and who is — who is carrying out his office. He’s currently the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, as we know, and he’s doing that with great ability and heartfelt concern for the people of the Commonwealth. So, yes, the President feels that he is — he is very much capable of doing the job. M.J. LEE: Sorry, you said that was based on a recent conversation that the two of them had? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, they’ve had — they’ve met many times, as you know. Most recently, I believe, on Labor Day — may have been the last time they’ve seen each other in person. And they’re going to see each other again, as you know, this Thursday. But the President and Lieutenant Governor Fetterman have had many interactions over the past several months.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

