Fetterman Tries to Flip the Script On Oz Attacks For Missing a ‘Word Every Now And Then’: He’s Missing a ‘Yes’ Or ‘No’ On National Abortion Ban

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes spoke with John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, on Friday and Fetterman came out swinging against his GOP opponent Mehmet Oz in his first interview with Hayes since having a stroke in May.

“Lieutenant Governor, it’s great to have you. I have not got an opportunity to speak to you on air since your stroke and since your primary victory. And first, I just wanted to check in and see how you’re feeling and how you’re doing,” Hayes asked Fetterman, kicking off the interview.

“I’m doing great. I’m doing fantastic. And it’s not about kicking balls and the authority or anything. But I always like to say that if Dr. Oz says something and I can sell it on t-shirts and raise money for our campaign, then it’s a good day for me. Whether it’s chicken balls or Crudités, we actually made half a million dollars off crudity, so, you know. Thank you, Dr. Oz,” Fetterman responded.

“More seriously. This is obviously going to be a close race. It’s a very evenly divided state. And I want to ask you about some of the attacks. They’ve been sort of launching your way. But before I do that, I want to ask what you view as the main dividing line, the main choice in this election?” Hayes asked next, referencing attacks on Fetterman’s health and questions on his medical transparency and competency to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“Yeah, definitely. And in terms of, it is going to be a close race because Pennsylvania is a very purple state. I mean, that’s the truth. And really what’s also the truth is, is that they have unloaded $15 million of McConnell’s money on us in our campaign. And now we are the top target on Fox News,” replied Fetterman, adding:

And just how sad of his campaign is, is that we still maintain a lead. And it’s taken everything that they’ve gotten. And it’s all based on lies, about our record. And the campaign is so sad that you need people like Tucker or Hannity to sherpa him around because they even used to make fun of him. Yeah. There’s clips of them laughing at him. You know, Tucker used to say he’s a bad candidate. I mean, he’s getting beaten by a stroke victim, and yeah, that’s the truth.

“So they have been attacking you. You’re right about the Fox News. We just had this graphic up that shows that you have become their number one target,” replied Hayes, asking Fetterman to address attacks on his record regarding crime.

“Well, let me tell you, that’s all Dr. Oz can do is lie about my record on crime,” replied Fetterman, arguing his record as mayor was strong.

The conversation turned to abortion rights with Hayes asking, “Do you know what Dr. Oz’s position is on a nationwide abortion ban? And what is your position?”

“Well, you know, what’s also true is, is that Pennsylvania has a new power, couple of MAGA of extremists. They’re ‘Moztriano.’ They were married together by the Pennsylvania GOP and they run together. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz. ‘Moztriano.’ That’s a new power couple,” Fetterman responded, adding:

And they both believe that abortion rights, they rest in them, not with women in Pennsylvania. And abortion is on the ballot. That’s the truth. You know, Dr. Oz is a joke, but it’s not very funny because right now, you know, whether it’s in the governor’s race and in the Senate race, the Dr. Oz folks believe that Roe v Wade had to fall down. And he believes that every abortion is a murder. And that means any woman that chose abortion must be a murderer themselves.

“And Dr. Oz used to make fun of, you know, me having a stroke that I might miss a word every now and then. And Dr. Oz keeps missing words. And those words are ‘yes’ and ‘no’ on the National Abortion Ban,” continued Fetterman, concluding:

They refuse to give the answer, not even today at a press conference that they had, did they give people the answer and they refuse that they can’t and they won’t.

Watch the full interview above via MSNBC

