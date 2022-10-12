Stroke-Survivor Journo Leads Backlash Against NBC’s Dasha Burns Reporting On Computer-Aided Fetterman Interview

By Tommy ChristopherOct 12th, 2022, 11:28 am
 

Journalist Kara Swisher led a fierce social media backlash against NBC News reporter Dasha Burns’ handling of her computer-aided interview with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Fetterman is taking on Dr. Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race, and has been recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. On Tuesday, Burns previewed her interview — with Fetterman by emphasizing his difficulty “understanding” conversations without the aid of closed captioning that he’s used during his recovery.

The NBC sit-down was the first in-person interview with Fetterman since his stroke. Burns noted, in a quote that was picked up and disseminated by Fetterman opponents, that  “In small talk — before the interview, without captioning — it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

Several journalists who have interviewed Fetterman since his stroke took issue with Burns’ description and emphasis on Fetterman’s auditory challenges, led by Swisher — who also has auditory processing difficulties after having a stroke. She talked about her own experience recovering from a stroke as well:

New York Magazine’s Rebecca Traister pushed back as well, extolling Fetterman’s sharpness when she spoke to him recently, and blasting NBC’s coverage:

Molly Jong-Fast called “BS” as well and posted her recent Fetterman interview:

Journalists, political and media figures, and other blue-checks joined in the criticism, accusing NBC and Burns of “ableism” and worse:

On Wednesday, Burns pushed back at the criticism:

The explanation thus far has not mollified the folks in her replies.

Watch above via MSNBC.

