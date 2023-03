Jen Psaki’s MSNBC Sunday Show Off to Strong Start in Ratings — Beating Fox News in Younger Demo

Jen Psaki, the former Biden press secretary turned MSNBC host, debuted her new show Inside with Jen Psaki on Sunday. The program delivered an impressive ratings boost for MSNBC, a network that has previously struggled in the weekend ratings, even scoring a rare win over Fox News.

The debut, in which Psaki argued for the left to embrace the “woke” label and interviewed New York City Mayor Eric Adams on a subway car, brought in 1.094 million total viewers at 12 p.m. While Psaki came in second behind Fox News Live, she almost doubled her network’s audience from the previous hour which brought in 572,000 total viewers — a notable achievement.

In the key 25-54 age demographic, Psaki scored 137,000 viewers to land in first place, beating Fox News and CNN. Fox News Live brought in 123,000 while CNN’s State of the Union brought in 120,000. MSNBC noted Psaki was particularly strong in certain local markets and leading all of cable television in places like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Overall, Fox News carried the day Sunday with 936,000 total viewers and 104,000 average demo viewers. MSNBC came in second in total day viewers with 468,000 and in third with 58,000 average demo viewers. MSNBC has struggled in the weekend demo in recent months.

CNN landed in third place in total day viewers with 414,000, but scored a solid second-place finish in the demo with 83,000 average viewers for the day.

Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:

