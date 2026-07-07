One of Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner’s accusers spoke out for the first time on camera on Tuesday, and she fought back tears multiple times as she described Platner’s alleged abuse and “dead eyes.”

Lyndsey Fifield joined Jake Tapper on The Lead after Tapper interviewed another Platner accuser, Jenny Racicot, about her relationship experience with Platner. Racicot alleged that Platner showed up at her home in 2021 and sexually assaulted her while intoxicated. She described the alleged attack as rape in her interview with Tapper. Platner has denied sexually assaulting Racicot as pressure has mounted within his own party to drop his campaign.

During Fifield’s interview, Tapper asked if anything Racicot described experiencing with Platner aligned with her experience. Fifield accused Platner of getting physical during their relationship, something he has denied.

“The eyes,” Fifield told Tapper.

“The dead eyes?” he asked.

Fifield nodded.

“Where he couldn’t hear your protests?” Tapper asked.

Fifield said

I just know exactly what that looks like. I know exactly what it looks like. And that is something that I feel like people need to understand is it was almost like looking at, like, a pit bull where they just… it’s nothing, but not just nothing, but like a capacity for violence. And you see it and, you know, it’s there and it’s terrifying.

She described a “deafness” to consent, alleging Platner would engage in unprotected sex against her protests, something Racicot also alleged.

Fifield got emotional while discussing Platner’s alleged behavior, leading her to take a moment.

“Oh God, I’m sorry,” she told Tapper before answering his next question.

Fifield also blasted previous coverage of her allegations in a New York Times report about Platner, accusing the paper of emphasizing her work in conservative politics and not corroborating her story despite saying she offered them sources who could corroborate parts of her story.

Watch above via CNN.

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