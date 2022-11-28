Jewish Advocacy Group That JUST Honored Trump ‘Deplores’ Him for Dining With ‘Vile Antisemites’ Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

A group that honored Donald Trump slammed the former president on Sunday over dining last week with rapper Kanye West, who recently has made anti-Semitic statements, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

The Zionist Organization of America awarded Trump earlier this month with its Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion at its annual gala celebrating the group’s 125th anniversary.

In a statement, ZOA president Morton Klein said:

The Zionist Organization of America calls upon President Trump to live up to his own powerful words, to condemn in the strongest possible terms Jew-hater Kanye West and avowed [Holocaust-] denying, white supremacist, Jew-hater Nick Fuentes. ZOA deplores the fact that President Trump had a friendly dinner with such vile antisemites. His dining with Jew-haters helps legitimize and mainstream antisemitism and must be condemned by everyone.

Trump has refused to disavow Fuentes and instead has claimed that the dinner was supposed to be just between himself and West.

On Friday, Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, “any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP.” Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on “Tucker Carlson.” Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

