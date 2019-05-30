Dr. Jill Biden told The Daily Show host Trevor Noah that she applauds the “courage” of the women who came forward to complain about her husband Joe Biden’s history of at-times inappropriate and creepy behavior toward them.

“It took a lot of courage for women to step forward and say, you know, ‘You’re in my space. Joe heard that. And it just won’t happen again,” Biden said of her husband. “He heard what they were saying. So that is part of it. And when you run together and I will be out there with him, on the campaign trail, because I really do believe myself that he will make the best president.”

In the midst of the #MeToo awakening, former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Biden has faced multiple accusations that he has invaded women’s personal space and engaged in unsolicited and inappropriate — though not sexual — touching. His previous, tone-deaf reactions to those complaints didn’t exactly suggest he had gotten the message.

However, the former Second Lady’s assurances came just one day after her husband drew strong criticism from conservatives for placing his hands on a 10-year-old girl’s shoulders and walking her around a rally while on the campaign trail. While his actions didn’t upset the girl and appeared harmless, his comments to her that: “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you’re good looking,” rekindled the notion that Biden still does not grasp his own innate sexism.

