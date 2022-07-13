Jim Cramer Absolutely Buries Elon Musk: ‘Devastating’ Twitter Filing Shows How ‘Horrendous and Infantile’ He Was

Jim Cramer believes Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk exposes the Tesla CEO as “horrendous and infantile.”

In an unsparing Twitter thread posted in the wee hours Wednesday morning, the CNBC analyst took a flamethrower to Musk — calling the lawsuit which Twitter filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery on Tuesday “devastating” to the Tesla chief.

“Twitter’s document is so damning to Musk that I reiterate the chancery will do its best to force Musk to take delivery,” Cramer wrote. “It is devastating in detail about how horrendous and infantile Musk was in the process.”

In its lawsuit, Twitter accuses Musk of acting in bad faith with a series of public comments and behind-the-scenes maneuverings designed to tank the company’s stock price.

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the lawsuit stated.

Cramer believes the lawsuit shows Musk to be a “torturer.”

“It is a long slog but the brief by Twitter is a MUST read before this morning’s trading, ” he wrote. Musk looks like a torturer and a tortured individual.”

Earlier this week, Cramer’s CNBC colleague, David Faber, made headlines with his commentary that Musk could ultimately wind up in jail for bailing on his purchase of Twitter.

