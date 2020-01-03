Joe Biden Gets Testy With Voter Who Asks About Deceptively-Edited ‘European Culture’ Comment: ‘Unusual People Showing Up’

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden got testy while answering a question about remarks that were deceptively edited to falsely suggest he viewed white “European culture” as superior to those of African or Asian countries.

At a town hall event in Anamosa, Iowa Thursday, a somewhat intense young man greeted Biden by saying “Happy New year Joe, I’m glad you’re in the race. You’re the so-called establishment candidate, right? Status quo Joe, not my words.”

He went on to say “I’m afraid Joe. Hillary ran an unbeatable campaign, the media coverage, Russia, and sexism brought her down,” then asked “And my question for you is do you think that you’re running a better campaign than Hillary right now?”

“And if you would, clarify your comments from Monday about how you mentioned rape culture as a European problem, not an African or an Asian problem,” he added, referencing the viral video that was debunked after it had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

“That was someone who, in fact, rewrote my words, I didn’t say that,” and explained that he was describing a “culture of violence” against women in America, and that “this isn’t pulled from somewhere else, like the white supremacists…”

“I don’t know you’re a part of them or agin ’em, I’m not sure which,” Biden said, and as the man said something inaudible in reply, added “No I understand, you know, I get unusual people showing up at these things.”

“I said this was not, this doesn’t come for any other culture, this comes from our English jurisprudential culture,” Biden continued, reiterating his original remarks, and explained that the edited video cast his remarks as saying “that our basic English jurisprudential system is not the problem, the problem is those countries like Africa and Asia and those places, they’re the reason why we have all these problems.”

“It got retweeted by some press people, and then they realized that it was edited to make it look like something, white supremacist, see Biden is acknowledging that the problem here is all those folks, all those minority folks are the problem,” Biden said. “And so they corrected it but you’re going to see a lot more of it, because that’s how this guy operates.

Biden went on to deliver a response that ran nearly 15 minutes, explaining his qualifications for office, decrying the sexism and poor media coverage that Hillary Clinton faced (at one point remarking “Well that’s not going to happen with me.”) and concluding by pointing out that every candidate will face attacks from Trump, “But the difference with me is that I’ve been taking it now for months, and I’m still winning!”

Biden has not been afraid to take on questioners at his own town halls, as he did last month with a different Iowa voter who attacked Biden during a town hall, but by the end of this exchange, he was smiling and offering to talk to the man afterwards.

Watch the full response above via CBS 42.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]