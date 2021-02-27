Joe Biden Speaks Out on Khashoggi Report and Saudi Prince MBS: ‘Outrageous What Happened’

President Joe Biden spoke out about the release of a U.S. intel report concluding that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was approved by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ilia Calderon of Univision interviewed the President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Friday during their visit to Houston, and asked about the just-released unclassified report.

Referencing the report, Calderon asked “How far are you willing to go to press Prince Ben Salmon in Saudi Arabia to comply with human rights?”

In his response, Biden described his conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, criticized former president Donald Trump, and denounced the killing:

I spoke yesterday with the king, not the prince, made it clear to him that the rules are changing. And we’re going to be announcing significant changes today, and then on Monday. We are going to hold them accountable for human rights abuses, and we’re going to make sure that they in fact, if they want to deal with us, they have to deal with them in a way that the human rights abuses are dealt with. And we’re trying to do that across the world, but particularly here. This report has been sitting there, the last administration wouldn’t even release it. We immediately, when I got in, found the report, read it, got it and released it, released today, and it is outrageous what happened.

The President is under fire from critics for failing to take direct action against MBS, or to respond more forcefully to the report.

