The Biden administration announced sanctions connected to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, but none directly against Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman — despite the fact the intel report released today said he approved the operation.

So CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Senator Tim Kaine Friday on how the Biden administration isn’t making MBS face any direct consequences.

As the New York Times reported earlier, President Joe Biden decided the cost of “directly penalizing” would be too high and would be a risk to the U.S.’ relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Tapper asked Kaine, “Nothing — nothing — for MBS. MBS is getting away scot-free. What do you make of that?”

Kaine said the crown prince should face consequences, adding words of praise for other steps the Biden administration has taken.

But Tapper continued pushing on the core issue, even comparing Biden’s approach to his predecessor’s:

“When it comes to accountability for the guy that was in charge, who ordered the brutal assassination, murder, of your constituent, a Washington Post columnist, for the crime of writing a column that said there should be more freedom and democracy in Saudi Arabia, MBS is getting away scot-free. How is that any different from Donald Trump? Joe Biden and Donald Trump have the same position — save MBS’ ass!”

Kaine defended Biden and said “the positions are not the same,” touting some differences between the two administrations with respect to Saudi Arabia.

The Virginia Democrat again said he wants more accountability and said, “We’re going to have to explore in Congress what more we can do.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

