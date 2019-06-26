comScore

Did Trump Suggest He’s ‘Very Happy’ John McCain is Dead?

By Ken MeyerJun 26th, 2019, 2:54 pm

As President Donald Trump spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual policy conference on Wednesday, there was a moment that some interpreted as him saying he’s happy John McCain is no longer alive.

Here’s the full transcript from the president’s remarks about his frustrations with the roadblocks to his agenda making its way through Congress.

“This lesson can be seen all over the world where the rule of law is eroded, where it is eroded the Democrats — even when we had both houses where we had Congress, where we had the Senate and we had wonderful congressmen, we had the House of Representatives and the Senate, but we didn’t have enough votes because it was very close. We needed 60 votes. And we had 51 votes. And sometimes, you know, we had a little hard time with a couple of them, right? Fortunately they’re gone now. They’ve gone on to greener pastures, or perhaps far less green pastures, but they’re gone. They’re gone, very happy they’re gone, and we have great senators, but we need 60. We have 53 right now and we had 51. We picked up two in the ‘18 election, but we need 60. So we need Democrat votes.”

Right off the bat, it’s important to note that Trump did not specifically name McCain while speaking of how “very happy” he is that certain people in the Senate “have gone on to greener pastures, or perhaps far less green pastures.” Nonetheless, the chances that Trump was implicitly referring to McCain is above 0%, so lets consider the circumstances before us.

If Trump was not attacking the late McCain once again, the alternative scenario is that he was delighting in the career demise of Republican Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake. While Trump has never hesitated in calling out McCain directly before, he has also repeatedly mocked Corker and Flake for criticizing him in the past. Corker was succeeded in the senate by fellow Republican Marsha Blackburn, but Flake was replaced by Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema, and Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) was succeeded by Jacky Rosen (D) in the 2018 elections.

Of all the GOP senators who’ve gone rogue on Trump before, Trump has attacked McCain the most for dooming the 2017 effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Trump has continued this pattern of attacking the late senator, even after McCain’s death.

Trump’s remarks raised eyebrows, and certain factions of the Twitterverse are convinced that this was yet another jab at McCain:

Others, however, are advising caution since Trump’s remarks might be too open to interpretation, which plays to his habit of making deeply offensive insinuations without saying the actual words:

What is the truth here? You decide.

Watch above, via CBSN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: