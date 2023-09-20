John Fetterman Cashes In On the Conspiracy Theories by Selling ‘Body Double’ T-Shirts

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is making the most of the bizarre conspiracy that he has a body double by selling merch designed to mock the viral phenomenon.

Fetterman’s campaign website has begun selling a shirt bearing the phrase “John Fetterman’s Body Double” for $35 online. This is one of several new clothing items from Fetterman’s website that make reference to his casual style of dress, his affinity for hoodies, and his disregard for the insults he gets from right-wing critics.

The senator has recently been the center of public conversations as pundits have spoken about him in connection with the Senate’s newly relaxed dress code rules. Fetterman has also drawn attention over his mockery of the impeachment inquiry House Republicans launched into President Joe Biden.

Between the attention on Fetterman and the recurring concerns about his ability to serve after suffering a stroke, there has been a resurgence of claims that the senator has a body double. Fetterman has made fun of the claim on multiple occasions in the past, so his spokesman Joe Calvello, told Insider that the new campaign merch is a culmination of all this.

“John has loved having fun with the body double conspiracy theory and the new Senate dress code, and he loves trolling,” Calvello said. “This is an example of all those things meeting.”

