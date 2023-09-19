Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) tweeted a picture of fictional dad Homer Simpson Tuesday in response to viral conspiracy theorists who just won’t stop promoting the outlandish claim he has been replaced by a body double.

“Senator Guy Incognito (D-PA)” Fetterman posted Tuesday, referring to a plot line in The Simpsons in which patriarch Homer learns he has a mustachioed doppelgänger.

During an interview with HuffPost Tuesday, Fetterman told the reporter, “I have to talk to my other,” when asked about the conspiracy theories, adding, “It’s all true. I’m Senator Guy Incognito.”

A BBC reporter tweeted Tuesday, “There’s now a community of people online who regularly share images of John Fetterman to figure out whether he’s real or has been replaced by a body double.” The tweet featured side-by-side comparisons of the Senator sporting different styles of facial hair and “missing tattoos.”

But this isn’t the first time the theories have surfaced.

Last spring, after his hospitalization for depression, Fetterman tweeted a satirical video set to the song, Just The Two Of Us. “Thought it was time to address the rumor: I do not have a body double,” he posted.

Thought it was time to address the rumor: I do not have a body double. pic.twitter.com/dndGUt9OK7 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) April 18, 2023

According to Yahoo News:

The unfounded claims tend to spring up every time he is in the news ― more as of late ― and appear to question his ability to serve in the Senate following his stroke, which left him with auditory processing difficulties and halting speech.

Fetterman became a topic of conversation recently after the Senate changed its dress code, apparently in a nod to his tendency to wear shorts and a hoodie in the halls of Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced this week that, “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor.”

