Fox News won a victory in court Tuesday after a judge ruled that Dominion Voting Systems cannot discuss the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol during the upcoming defamation trial.

Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit alleges Fox News knowingly aired false information about the company’s voting machines in the wake of the 2020 presidential election and amid then-President Donald Trump‘s widely debunked claims of election fraud.

Last week, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis indicated he was likely to make the ruling, stating that he viewed Jan. 6 as irrelevant to the case.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Davis said bringing up Jan. 6 during the trial would be “too prejudicial” and that the case doesn’t revolve around whether Fox “influenced” the insurrection.

“That may be for another court at another time, but it’s not for this court at this time,” Davis ruled.

The judge also revealed that he has been getting death threats, as have Dominion employees. Dominion contends the threats are inspired by Fox, which Fox rejected—Judge Davis ruled that Dominion can introduce the threats at trial but not the particular contents of those threats.

“I’m not downplaying it,” Davis said at the hearing. “You need to take every threat seriously. I take every threat seriously.”

Fox News denies all allegations and released the following statement:

This case is and always has been about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news. FOX will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings.

Some of Fox’s biggest names are on the list to testify, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Jeanine Pirro, as well as Fox executives, and possibly Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Jury selection begins Thursday.

