Melania Trump Rips Press Coverage of Her Reaction to Husband’s Indictment, But Doesn’t Refute It

Melania Trump pushed back at media reports claiming she’s “angry” with her husband and uncomfortable with his political appearances since his indictment in New York.

Multiple reports citing anonymous sources suggested this week that the former first lady was somewhat alienated from her husband amidst the news he’d been indicted over allegedly falsifying records for hush money payments to cover up an alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a witch hunt.

Melania Trump’s team released a statement on Tuesday, warning people to “exercise caution and good judgment” when reading coverage of the state of her marriage.

The statement read:

News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims. We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.

The statement was released through the Office of Melania Trump’s Twitter account and the former first lady retweeted it.

No specific reports were mentioned, but multiple outlets have published reports suggesting a rocky state of affairs between the Trumps, including Page Six and People. According to the former, the former president pleaded with his wife to accompany him to New York recently and cited a friend to say Mrs. Trump is “angry” over her husband’s indictment.

People also published a report suggesting she is “uncomfortable” with her husband’s political activism and “simply wants to be left alone.”

