Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has announced his candidacy to run for mayor of New York City.

There’s been talk of a Yang mayoral run for weeks, and he made it official in a video Wednesday night talking about his love of the city.

“Seeing my city the way it is now breaks my heart,” he said. “We need to realize Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a guaranteed minimum income and get cash into the hands of people who need it most.”

“We’ll reopen intelligently to revive our incredible culture. Maybe we can even save the Knicks,” he added.

After announcing his run on Twitter, Yang said, “I am so excited to get started!”

As a sidenote, BuzzFeed reports that the video was directed by Darren Aronofsky — the director of Requiem for a Dream and Mother!

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]