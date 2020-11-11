JUST IN: Biden to Pick Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

Ron Klain, who served as chief of staff to Joe Biden in the Obama administration and as a senior adviser to Biden’s 2020 campaign, will be the next White House Chief of Staff.

Klain started working for Biden over 30 years ago and was considered Biden’s first choice for the position.

In a statement, Biden said, “Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014. His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”

Per the New York Times, “Advisers have said that the president-elect will announce other top White House staff in the coming days, even as Mr. Trump refuses to accept the results of the election.”

Biden would, of course, be taking office in January in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Klain was the “Ebola czar” in charge of coordinating that public health response during the Obama administration.

Klain would be replacing President Donald Trump’s current White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

